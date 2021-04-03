Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Update

Pandya Store
Pandya Store

Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update

3rd April 2021

Read Pandya Store 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Prafula requests that Anita toe the Gath Bandhan. Anita recalls her wrecked wedding with Gautam and takes a gander at him. The minister requests that Dev and Raavi rise up to play out the seven promises. Kalyani gets stunned realizing Rishita gotten away through the window.

Shiva discloses to Prafula that he will get Suman’s bangle back. Dev and Raavi take the seven promises. Rishita is running. She arrives at the wedding scene and yells stop the wedding, the marriage can’t occur. All genders at her bewildered. Bua comes to Kalyani and requests where Rishita is.

Kalyani tells that she flee. Bua is stunned. She tells what she will answer the husband-to-be. Rishita requests Dev he vowed to wed her then how he can wed another person. Prafula yells who she’s. Suman requests that she leave the palace. Rishita speaks that she will not leave. She’s Dev’s to be spouse, and this current family’s to be girl-in-law. Suman requests what refuse she’s talking about. She speaks Raavi is her little girl-in-law and requests that she leave before her children toss her out.

Rishita tells the fact of the matter is Dev loves her which stuns Suman and Raavi. Suman speaks that her child isn’t that way. Rishita goes to Dev and embraces him. She requests that he come clean to everybody. She requests how long he will be quiet, on the off chance that he doesn’t wed her, she will bite the dust. Prafula closes Rishita, and requests Dhara what’s this.

Rishita tells that she will tell. Dhara doesn’t need her and Dev’s marriage to occur and censures her for Dev’s circumstance. Dhara demands Rishita to leave else her father will slaughter Dev. Rishita won’t leave and speaks it’s among her and Dev. Rishita goes to Dev and requests that he talk. She left her family for him. He doesn’t dare to admit the reality and begs him to talk.

Prafula reproves and hauls her out. Dev yells leave her hand stunning his family. He tells that Rishita is correct, they have known each other since two years and are enamored. Raavi is broken. She looks towards Dhara. Prafula goes to Dhara and inquires as to whether she thinks about Dev and Rishita’s affection. Dhara lets it out’s actual. Suman speaks that she had question they all are concealing something from her, she even requested them.

Next-Day Show Update: Pandya Store 5th April 2021

