Pandya Store 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Pandya Store 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update

Pandya Store 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Pandya Store 5th April 2021 Episode starts with Jagat asking Suman why did she make Raavi left out in the mandap, what’s Raavi’s mistake. He says you have punished me for my sins, but what’s Raavi’s mistake in this. Everyone cries. Janardhan comes to see Rishita. He sees her gone and scolds Kalyani. He says you should have been here, what will I answer the groom’s family. Raavi says I have loved you like a kid idolizes a super hero, you were my super hero, I have always come to help you, you didn’t even consider me an ordinary fan, why.

She sees Dev and says I have regarded you my life since childhood, I have realized love for you. Dev cries. Raavi says you love Rishita, what about my love, love means Dev for me, are you taking my love test, all this is a prank right, Shiva would have told you to play this prank, tell me, you love me. Dev turns away. She asks will you marry me. He leaves her hands. Raavi cries and runs to a room. She locks the door. She removes the adornments and ruins the room in anger. She recalls everything. Jag soona….plays… Everyone comes and knocks the door, asking her to open the door. Dhara asks Shiva to break the door. They see Raavi attempting suicide by hanging down. Shiva gets Raavi down. They ask Raavi to open her eyes. Raavi gets conscious.

Janardhan gets scolded by groom’s dad. Bua says this marriage will happen, give us some time. Rishita hugs Dev and says I knew you won’t let our love get defeated. Bua says you find Rishita and get her to the mandap, she would have gone to Dev, go first before anything wrong happens. Janardhan says yes, handle them, I will get Rishita. Rishita says we should not get late, we should marry. Dev says I can’t marry you, I love you, but what your family did with my family, I can’t forget that insult. Rishita says I left my marriage mandap, dad will be finding me to take me home and kill me, if I marry, then I will just marry you, I won’t let you become of anyone else. Raavi hugs Prafulla and cries.

She beats Shiva and asks why did you save me, why didn’t you let me die, you hate me. Gautam says Raavi, its a sin to commit suicide, calm down. Raavi says marrying Dev was my life, let me die. Jagat says no, enough. He hugs Raavi. He says Dhara, why this injustice with Raavi, what’s her mistake. Prafulla says I told you to stay away from Dhara, she will cheat, you didn’t listen to me, you wanted to become like Dhara. Anita also scolds Dhara. She asks why did you fall so much to take revenge on Raavi. Shiva scolds Anita. He says its just Dev’s mistake in this, no one else. Raavi says its no one’s mistake, its my mistake to be alive till now, I don’t want to live. Jagat consoles her. Dhara says calm down Raavi, its my mistake, I couldn’t give happiness to you and Dev. Raavi asks Jagat to take her home. Kanta says come fast Gautam, Suman is unwell. Gautam, Shiva and Dhara run to Suman.

Suman gets angry on Dhara. She says it all happened because of you, you ruined everything. Gautam says we will find some way. Dhara cries. Suman says if anything happens to me, then file a police complaint against her, ask her not to touch her, make her out. Gautam asks Hardik to call the doctor. Dhara thinks Raavi can try to attempt suicide again. She stops Raavi. She says don’t go, we will find some way. Raavi says no way will take me to Dev now.

Precap:

Pandya Store 6th April 2021 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Dhara begs Shiva and asks him to marry Raavi. Everyone gets shocked. Shiva agrees to marry Raavi.

