Pandya Store 6th April 2021 Written Update: Jagat tries to convince Raavi to marry Shiva – Tellyexpress

Pandya Store 6th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
The episode starts with Dhara stopping Raavi from leaving the venue. Prafula scolds Dhara. Jagat stops Prafula. He says that 10 years ago Anita’s life got ruined because of his mistakes, and now Raavi’s life got ruined. He doesn’t have any way then committing suicide. Dhara apologizes to him and asks to give her a chance. Jagat says that Raavi’s fate will not change. Raavi says that she loves Dev and she can’t force herself on him. Gautam requests them to wait for a while. Prafula nods no. Jagat asks Prafula to agree for Raavi’s sake. Dhara says to Gautam that she can see only one way to prevent Raavi from attempting suicide again. Gautam looks on.
Doctor checks Suman. The latter shouts asking to remove Dhara from the venue and from their house as well. Gautam defends Dhara. He admits that Dhara had a misunderstanding, but Dev could have told about his love affair. Suman says that Rishita told that Dhara knew about Dev’s love affair. Gautam says that Dev confessed the truth after Haldi ceremony.
Dhara wanted to tell her the truth, but he stopped her giving his swear. Gautam then tells Dhara went to Janardhan’s house to talk about Dev and Rishita’s alliance, but she got insulted. Suman says that Dhara ruined her reputation. She blames Dhara. Gautam tries to defend Dhara. However Suman shuts him. Dhara apologizes to Suman. The latter stops her and asks to go away.
Dhara calls out Shiva and begs him to accept Raavi and marry her which shocks everyone. Dhara says that it’s about a girl’s life. Raavi already tried to commit suicide once, and she doesn’t want she attempt suicide again. Raavi loves Pandya family lot. She always dreamed to become a part of their family and pleads with Shiva to save her. Gautam says what she’s telling. Dhara cries and says that she is asking Shiva’s life to save Raavi. They can’t let a girl die. Shiva says to Dhara that she just need to order him. He will marry Raavi. Dhara hugs Shiva crying.
Dhara comes to Raavi. Prafula says let them go, she can’t breathe standing here. Dhara calls out Raavi and asks if she will marry Shiva. Raavi looks on shocked. Other hand, Rishita asks Dev to marry her immediately. Dev says that this isn’t the right time. Raavi gives a scissors to Dhara and asks if she can cut Dev’s name from her heart and write Shiva’s name. Prafula says that she will not let Raavi marry that mad Shiva.
Jagat intervenes and says Dhara is right. He says that Shiva is short tempered, but he’s kind-hearted. Prafula says there’s no match between Raavi and Shiva. He doesn’t even deserve to stand in front of Raavi. Jagat asks her to shut. He says that she already ruined Anita’s life 10 years ago, but he will not let her ruin Raavi’s life. Jagat tries to convince Raavi to marry Shiva. He says that Dhara wants her good. Shiva understands relations’ value. He will keep her happy and love her in the future.
Meanwhile Rishita tries to convince Dev to marry her. She says that they have to decide their future. Dev says they can’t make their future ruining their family’s dreams. He already hurt his family, and her family hurt Dhara. He can’t marry her ignoring all this. Other hand Prafula asks Raavi not to agree to marry Shiva.
The episode ends.
Precap: Shiva marries Raavi. Shiva is about to apply the vermilion, but Raavi pushes his hand away and the vermilion falls all over face.
Click to read: