Pandya Store 6th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Pandya Store 6th April 2021 Episode Written Update
6th April 2021
Read Pandya Store 6 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pandya Store 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Prafula admonishes Dhara. Jagat stops Prafula. He tells that ten years prior Anita’s life got destroyed due to his mix-ups, and now Raavi’s life got demolished. He doesn’t have any way at that point ending it all. Dhara apologizes to him and requests to give her a possibility.
Jagat tells that Raavi’s destiny won’t change. Raavi speaks that she cherishes Dev and she can’t constrain herself on him. Gautam demands them to sit tight for some time. Prafula gestures no. Jagat requests that Prafula concur for the wellbeing of Raavi.
Dhara tells to Gautam that she can watch just a single method to keep Raavi from endeavoring self-destruction once more. Gautam looks on. The specialist checks Suman. The last yells requesting to eliminate Dhara from the setting and from their home too. Gautam safeguards Dhara.
He concedes that Dhara had a misconception, however, Dev might have told about his affection illicit relationship. Suman speaks that Rishita educated that Dhara knew concerning Dev’s relationship.
Gautam tells that Dev admitted reality after Haldi service. Dhara needed to come clean with her, however, he halted her giving his swear. Gautam at that point advises Dhara went to Janardhan’s home to discuss Dev and Rishita’s coalition, however, she got offended. Suman speaks that Dhara demolished her standing. She faults Dhara.
Gautam attempts to shield Dhara. Anyway, Suman closes him. Dhara apologizes to Suman. The last stops her and requests to disappear. Dhara gets down on Shiva and beseeches him to acknowledge Raavi and wed her which stuns everybody.
Dhara tells that it’s regarding a young lady’s life. Raavi previously attempted to end it all once, and she doesn’t need she endeavor self-destruction once more. Raavi loves Pandya family part. She generally envisioned to turn into a piece of their family and begs Shiva to save her.
Gautam tells what she’s telling. Dhara cries and tells that she is requesting that Shiva’s life save Raavi. They can’t allow a young lady to kick the bucket. Shiva speaks to Dhara that she simply need to arrange him. He will wed Raavi.
Dhara embraces Shiva crying. Dhara comes to Raavi. Prafula tells let them go, she can’t inhale remaining here. Dhara gets down on Raavi and inquires as to whether she will wed Shiva. Raavi looks on stunned.
Another hand, Rishita requests that Dev wed her right away. Dev tells that this isn’t the opportune time. Raavi gives a scissors to Dhara and inquires as to whether she can cut Dev’s name from her heart and compose Shiva’s name. Prafula speaks that she won’t allow Raavi to wed that distraught Shiva.
Jagat intercedes and tells Dhara is correct. He tells that Shiva is touchy, yet he’s thoughtful-hearted. Prafula speaks there’s no match between Raavi and Shiva. He doesn’t have the right to remain before Raavi. Jagat requests that she shut.
