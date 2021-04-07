Pandya Store 7th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Pandya Store 7th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Pandya Store 7 April 2021 (07/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Summary Main Story: Pandya Store Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…
Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday
Current Begin Update: 7th April 2021:(07/04/2021)
Read Pandya Store 7 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pandya Store 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Dhara telling to Prafulla that no one but shiva can retouch the messed up connections, and Raavi endeavored self-destruction once and she doesn’t need it happen once more.
Prafulla tells that she doesn’t consent to this union. Dhara speaks to Raavi she will become Pandya family’s girl in-law on the off chance that she weds Shiva.
Jagat requests Raavi to acknowledge Shiva’s collusion. Raavi gets in difficulty. Jagat blacks out. They all get stressed. Dev will not wed Rishita. Rishita speaks that she left her family for him. He’s her beginning and end and she will battle for him till her final gasp. Janardhan is shown going ahead of the way.
The specialist checks Jagat and tells that he got a fit of anxiety. Raavi cries. Jagat inquires as to whether she will wed Shiva. Dhara additionally begs Raavi to concur. Raavi acknowledges to wed Shiva. Gautam calls Dev and Shiva to the mandap. Rishita and Raavi come. Pyaar hai ya saza plays in the BG.
Raavi tragically reviews her minutes with Dev. Rishita goes to Dev while Raavi goes to Shiva. Rishita is energized for her marriage and speaks thanks to God. Dev imagines that he hurt his family and broke their trust. He is sorry speaking he got crushed before his affection. Raavi imagines that her lone dream since adolescence, has been turning out to be Pandya family’s little girl-in-law, yet this marriage isn’t not exactly any discipline for her.
Suman appeals to God for Shiva who is forfeiting his life for the wellbeing of the family. She scowls at Dhara and figures that she won’t ever pardon her.
Krish tells that he never figured Shiva and Raavi will get together. One young lady advises to Suman’s overseer that Shiva and Raavi’s marriage won’t last over seven days. The guardian speaks that Shiva is acceptable on a basic level and Raavi is an unadulterated soul. The two of them can forfeit for their family.
Shiva concurred for the good of Dhara while Raavi acknowledged for Jagats purpose. God have joined them for their seven lives. The wedding function initiates. Shiva and Raavi trade festoons. Dev and Rishita additionally trade festoons. Raavi cries. Prafula speaks to Jagat that Raavi can never be content with Shiva.
Jagat requests her not to tell anything terrible. Shiva thinks what he’s doing. He needs to accomplish for the well-being of Dhara and Gautam. Gautam requests that Shiva forward his hand. Shiva reviews his contentions with Raavi.
Next-Day Show Update: Pandya Store 8th April 2021 Written Update