Pandya Store 8th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Read Pandya Store 8 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pandya Store 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Gautam tells that he had got one more and hands it to Shiva, who makes Raavi wear it.
Next, the cleric requests that the husband to be fill the lady of the hour’s temple with the vermilion. Shiva is going to apply the vermilion, yet Raavi drives his hand away which makes the vermilion fall all over face. The cleric reports that they have become a couple and requests that they take seniors’ gifts. Shiva and Raavi go to Suman.
The last gets enthusiastic and favors Shiva telling that everybody speaks that Shiva is childish, however, he satisfied a child’s obligation today. She at that point favors Raavi that her life ought to be loaded up with bliss. She speaks to Shiva that he should keep Raavi upbeat.
Janardhan shows up there with his men and yells stop the dramatization. He requests that Rishita accompany him. Gautam gets irate however Dhara advises him that Janardhan has become their relative at this point.
Gautam discloses to Janardhan that Rishita got hitched and turned into their family’s little girl-in-law. He requests that Janardhan favor the couple. Janardhan shouts that he doesn’t acknowledge this marriage. Janardhan attempts to take Rishita coercively from that point.
Anyway, Dev stops him telling Rishita is his significant other and pushes him. The four annoys come and stand together before Janardhan. Dev speaks that Rishita is a grown-up and their marriage is legitimate.
He requests that he leave. Gautam tells that they have become family members now so there ought to be regard between them. He adds that he’s prepared to fail to remember everything and in the event that he disagrees with him, he can leave. Janardhan speaks that he will take his girl from here at any expense. The police will help him too as they stole his little girl.
Krish reminds Janardhan that Rishita is a grown-up and the marriage is lawful. Janardhan speaks he will overstep the law to take his little girl back and arranges his men to assault the siblings. Anyway, Rishita stops him. She speaks that she has dropped her age verification and a letter in the police headquarters.
She expressed in the letter that she’s wedding Dev with her assent and Janardhan is a danger for her and her significant other’s family.
Rishita further tells that his one wrong advance can destroy his standing and bua’s political vocation. She adds that she’s legitimately Dev’s significant other and this current family’s girl and requests that Janardhan acknowledge this reality.
Rishita tells that she had full confidence in her affection that is the reason she dropped the letter prior to coming here. Janardhan cautions them that he won’t extra them and leaves from that point. Rishita cries speaking that her father left without gift her and said what’s her misstep. Dev reassures her.
