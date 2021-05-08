Pandya Store 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Pandya Store 8th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Dhara seeing Raavi crying. Dev asks Rishita not to create a scene. Rishita insults Raavi. She says Raavi fights with Shiva to show that she isn’t happy because of us, we can’t enjoy our moment because of her. Dhara stops Raavi. She starts scolding Rishita. She says there is any limit, you are just saying that, who is Raavi, she is also a bahu of this family, our pride, you have no right to hurt her respect. Rishita says but you had seen Raavi… Dhara says I didn’t finish, you don’t know her, we know her since childhood, she is innocent like kids, she fights with Shiva, but you will always find her standing with Shiva, you don’t know her, how did you comment on her past, did she tell you that she is still living in her past, you need to understand, Raavi or anyone don’t want to snatch your happiness, I can guarantee this, you both are here… Rishita says I was kissing. Dev gets angry. Rishita says I don’t regret. He asks her to shut up.

Dhara says you think there is no one else in this haveli, you have two Devars and Jeth, you have to keep your respect, you should be with Dev in the bedroom, not in the lawn, I know you are young, you can say sorry and end the matter, its your mistake, not Raavi’s, you need to stay in limits, you have no right to insult her this way, we have a happy family, when we are together, we don’t feel lack of anything, joy and sorrow of one is joy and sorrow of everyone, think if you are making one person upset or entire family. Dev says sorry Bhabhi. Rishita says you should be ashamed, she is scolding me and you are apologizing. He says Dhara is right, its our mistake. Rishita says Dhara has a habit to interfere between everything, I m just fed up. Suman, Prafulla and Anita are on the way. The car breaks down. Driver checks. Suman asks him to fix it soon. Rishita says you are also a bahu of this house like us. Dev shouts on her. He says not a single word now, if you say it, it won’t be right for our marriage.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Amena