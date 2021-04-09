Pandya Store 9th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store 9th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Pandya Store 9 April 2021 (09/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Pandya Store Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 9th April 2021:(09/04/2021)

Read Pandya Store 9 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pandya Store 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Rishita said Dev for what reason Raavi is accomplishing such a great deal of dramatization and how she set out to wed him.

She inquires as to whether he preferred Raavi as well. Dev requests that she hush up. Jagat advises Raavi to confide in God’s choice.

Gautam requests that Shiva take Mama and Mami’s gifts. Shiva takes Jagat’s endowments. Kanta kaki calls the couple to have desserts. Shiva speaks that he would not like to have any desserts. Kanta speaks that it’s a piece of the custom and need to do it.

Later Prafulla said Jagat for what reason he concurred for Raavi and Shiva’s marriage and cries. Jagat speaks this is the correct choice for Raavi. Prafula speaks this marriage is their greatest loss. Jagat helps her that on the grounds that to remember her they lost the factories and Anita’s life got destroyed.

Prafula tells that she can correct her mix-up by getting Anita hitched to anybody, yet he can’t amend his misstep. She indignantly leaves. Both the couple get situated to have the desserts.

Rishita requests to bring all kind of desserts, as today is an exceptionally extraordinary day for her. Raavi cries hearing this. Shiva takes a gander at Raavi. Other hand Prafula catchs Hardik. The last drops the blessings.

Prafula apologizes to him and offers to help him. Here Rishita requests to bring jelabi for Dev as he prefers it part. Shiva looks on. Prafula gets a thought. She professes to have back torment and requests that Anita help Hardik.

Prafulla pushes a remain over Anita’s leg. Anita yells in torment. Prafula requests that Hardik take Anita home. Anita goes against, yet Prafula persuades her. Rishita gives various stances to the cameraman. The cameraman requests that Shiva feed sweet to his significant other to click photographs.

Shiva blows up, however, Dhara quiets him down. Rishita requests that the cameraman accept her and Dev’s photograph as their marriage is certifiably not a constrained marriage.

She attempts to take care of sweet to Dev. The family looks on. Raavi cries hard and leaves. Shiva additionally leaves from that point. Dhara follows them. Dev feels awful watching this.

Rishita demands Dev to grin for the photoshoot. Dev is going to leave, she stops him and inquires as to whether he isn’t content with the marriage. Dev speaks that he’s unsettled in light of the fact that his family is in stun, but rather she needs to celebrate.

Rishita tells that they got hitched in the wake of conquering part of obstructions, their adoration won. Dev speaks that they can praise it one more day. Rishita speaks that day won’t be their big day. She adds that she has full option to be glad on her own wedding. She requests that the cameraman click their photographs, yet Dev leaves. Raavi emerges from the scene followed by Shiva and Dhara.

Next-Day Show Update: Pandya Store 10th April 2021 Written Update

