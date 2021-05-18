Pandya Store Check Written Update Of 18th May 2021: Rishita Warns Krish







The latest episode of Pandya store will bring some more drama tonight and the episode starts with Shiv asked about saree, he replies why Dhara’s saree would be here, you should stay away from Dhara and remember her. You just go to her and sleep. Gautam says that he saw that saree, Shiv asks her about saree, he replies you are really getting older just go away. Gautam leaves. There Shiv makes Krishh wakes up. Krishh replies that I got scared. Shiv tells him that go and hide on the roof until everyone gets to sleep.

There Shiv sings in his room, Ravi comes there and closes his ears. Ravi requests him to stop singing he argues with him. He plays his favourite song and starts dancing. Shiv stops him and requests because everyone is sleeping and because he is making noise everyone will wake up and that won’t be a good thing. He gets angry at him and asks him is he mad or what? please stop it. He replies that it is my room and you can not stop me I will do whatever I want to you just go from here there is nothing like arguing in this.

Dhara gets the voice of music in her ears. Shiv stops Ravi, Dhara insists Gautam awake but he sleeps. She says we have to do something. He replies that I’ve adjusted myself to the noise of this music so you should adjust also and try to sleep, says how can you sleep in this much noise, he apologizes and says that I can’t do anything put cotton in your ears, and sleep. There Shiv says that I’m accepting my defeat you have won. Ravi looks at him, Shiv says that he won’t play any sad song now you also please stop your music or at least play it at a low volume.

In another scene Suman does a drama, Anita takes care of her. Praful thinks that Anita is a fool she is just trying to win Suman’s heart. There Rishita is sleeping Krishh calls her she wakes up. She says to Dev that if you did it just to scare me so please don’t do it again because if you will repeat it again then I will finish all of your mistakes. Shiv tries to make her scared. Dev says on a call that he does not want to do the job and he will work with his brother. The episode ends here with this. Stay connected to get a complete episode update