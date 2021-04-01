ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store: Dev & Raavi Get Ready For Marriage Today’s Written Episode 1st April 2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pandya Store



The most attractive Tv show Pandya Store’s recent episode starts with where Raavi carries wedding attire and looks in the mirror and says that today no one is here to compete with her in beauty. Raavi imagines that Dev is praising her beauty but when she turns there is no one who is standing behind her, then she consoles herself by saying that in a while she is about to get married to Dev. She goes to meet Dev so that she can see him in a wedding dress.

Pandya Store

Dhara sees Dev and says that he is looking like a prince she comes to him and praises him for taking the decision to marry Raavi. Then she orders to Shiva that go and ready for the wedding Suman also says to him that it’s time to get ready. Suman teases Dhara that where was she from the morning and why she did not come to her room to asks her about the health. Dhara makes her understand that it is a wedding house so she was not understanding what to do or not.

After that, Suman expresses her anger and says that she is her mother-in-law and asks her about her injury. Then Dhara makes an excuse by saying that she was opening the cupboard in and hence she bumped into the door and got this injury. Suman says that there is no reason to make an excuse she will definitely figure out the reason for this injury and Dhara hugs her and she expresses her feelings towards Suman and says that she loves her a lot.

On another side, Prafulla comes into the room her Raavi but she does not find her there and says that where is she, Anita says that there is no need to think about this she will find her and take her here. Gautum sees that Dhara keeps on crying and he makes her cool down Krish says that does not cry at all because when Raavi will come into their house so Shiva will cry. Another side Janardhan says to his sister that he had numerous dreams of his daughter’s wedding.

He says that she ruined his all dreams for the sack of Dev and if someone will ask him that why he fixed her marriage so early so what will he reply. His sister makes him cooldown by saying that everyone has a past that has passed now so do not take a tension without any reason. Then Dhara gives the plate to Suman and says that start the Tika ritual so that his wedding can be started, so do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 11:00 PM and for more updates stay connected with us


Previous articleRani Bagh Fire News 1st April 2021: Fire Outbreaks at Vegetable Market Check Images, Pics & Videos

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
419
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
385
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
377
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
366
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
360
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
334
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
329
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
318
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
309
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
302
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top