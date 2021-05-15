Pandya Store: Krish to yell at Rishita?

Pandya Store Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’ popular daily soap “Pandya Store” keeps entertaining its audience since the first day it has aired on the small scree. The show is gearing up for drama with Krish shouting at Rishita for disrespecting Gautam.

In the current track, it’s shown that Dhara and Raavi try to find whether Krish has identical crisis or not. They ask him few questions like what’s his fav color. Shiva notices this and understands that Raavi told everything to Dhara. Rishita gets surprised when Krish says that they take money from Dhara for their needs. Rishita says it’s wrong. Shiva decides to execute his plan to scare Rishita very soon.

Rishita is worried that Dev hasn’t returned home yet and his phone is switched off. Gautam tells her that he had sent Dev to a dealer. Rishita questions Gautam why he didn’t send Shiva in Dev’s place. Rishita accuses Gautam of deliberately sending Dev away to punish her for scolding Raavi. Gautam says that he wanted to go, but Dev insisted so he agreed. Rishita doesn’t believe Gautam and says that he’s showing all his sympathy to Raavi as he knows her since childhood and doing partiality with her. Krish loses his temper and shouts at Rishita. Gautam slaps Krish and lashes out at him. Gautam and Dhara ask Krish to apologize to Rishita, but Krish remains quiet. Dev comes back home. Rishita complains to Dev about Krish.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Krish will scare Rishita. Rishita will thinks it’s Dev, who is trying to scare. When Krish will turn, Rishita will get frightened and will collapse. Dhara will come there looking for Rishita.

How Dev will react? Will family get to know about Shiva and Krish ghost drama?

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and written updates of Pandya Store.