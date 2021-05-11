Pandya Store: Raavi to expose Shiva and Krish’s ghost drama?

Pandya Store Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s popular daily soap “Pandya Store” has managed to win the audience’s heart in such a short span of time with its positive and interesting storyline. The show is all set for more drama in the upcoming episodes with Rishita catching Krish stealing girl’s makeup items.

In the current track, it’s shown that Dhara tries to comfort an emotional Raavi. Dhara assures Raavi that she will also get happiness. Raavi questions Dhara why she broke her trust by hiding Dev and Rishita’s truth from her. Dhara tries to explain Raavi that the circumstances were like that. Raavi says that her hate relationship with Shiva is far better than to share a fake relationship with Dev.

Meanwhile Dev apologizes to Shiva for ruining his and Raavi’s life. Shiva asks Dev to forget what happened. Shiva further reveals that he feels bad for Raavi because she got a bad husband like him. Dev says that Shiva has lot of goodness in him and Raavi will also realise it soon.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Shiva will show a photo of a new ghost look to Krish and will ask him to practice it as he wants to know if he will be able to scare Rishita. Krish sneaks into Raavi’s room to get the make items. Suddenly Raavi will come there. Raavi questions Krish what he’s doing here. Keish will run from there. Raavi will run after him. Shiva will hold Krish and will ask what he’s doing. Raavi will complain to Shiva that Krish is running taking girl’s makeup things. Shiva will look on.

What Shiva will do now? Will Raavi find out the truth?

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and written updates of Pandya Store.