Pandya Store: Rishita to collapse getting frightened on seeing Krish decked up as a woman?

Pandya Store Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Star Plus’ popular daily soap “Pandya Store” keeps entertaining its audience since the first day it has aired on the small scree. The show is gearing up for drama with Krish scaring Rishita dressed up as a woman.

In the current track, it’s shown that Dhara, Gautam get elated when Rishita apologizes to Raavi. Krish takes Raavi’s makeup stuffs. Krish runs away when Raavi comes there. Raavi runs after him. Shiva holds Krish and asks what he’s doing. Krish signs Raavi. The latter complains to Shiva that Krish is taking the girl’s stuff. Krish asks Shiva to explain Raavi and runs away. Raavi decides to tell Dhara about it, but Shiva stops her. Shiva lies to Raavi that Krish has identical crisis and nowadays he likes to dress up like girls. Raavi gets shocked hearing this and feels pity for Krish. Shiva pretends to cry and requests Raavi to not disclose this matter to anyone. Raavi agrees. However Raavi tells Dhara that Krish has identical crisis and he likes to deck up like girls and is intrested in boys and not girls. Dhara gets shocked hearing this. Raavi that adds Krish’s elder brother told her about it. When Dhara asks which brother, Raavi says the one, who always argues with her. Dhara understands that it was Shiva, who told Raavi about this. However Dhara doesn’t believe it and decides to find out whether it’s true or not.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Krish will scare Rishita. Rishita will thinks it’s Dev, who is trying to scare. When Krish will turn, Rishita will get frightened and will faint. Dhara will come there looking for Rishita.

What will happen next? Will Krish and Shiva’s truth come out? How family will react?

