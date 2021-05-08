Pandya Store: Rishita to insult Dhara?

Pandya Store Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus new show Pandya Store has been keeping its audience hooked to the show since the first episode. The show is gearing up for more drama with Rishita insulting Raavi and Dhara defending Raavi.

In the current story it’s shown that Dhara gets shocked finding Raavi crying and asks what happened. Rishita complaints to Dhara that she and Dev were having a romantic moment, but Raavi deliberately spoiled their moment. Raavi keeps showing the family that she’s sad in her marriage to get everyone’s sympathy. Dhara defends Raavi and scolds Rishita. She says that Raavi is also this house’s daughter-in-law and Rishita doesn’t have any rights to hurt Raavi’s self-respect. She makes Rishita understands that she’s not alone in the mansion and she shouldn’t cross her limits outside her bedroom. Dev apologizes to Dhara which angers Rishita more. Rishita starts insulting Dhara. She says that she’s fed up of Dhara poking her nose everywhere. Dev loses his temper and shouts at Rishita. Rishita leaves from there getting angry. Later Dhara tells Dev that he has no right to insult Rishita and she would have got with his behavior. Dhara asks Dev to give time to Rishita to accept them. However Dev blames himself for all the wrong happenings and cries.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Rishita will be sitting alone in her room. She will hear Dev calling out Rishita. She will go to check and will find no one there. She will get scared and will close the window. The window will suddenly open and a glass think will break. Rishita will shout getting frightened. Shiva will be scaring Rishita and will say it’s just the start. Rishita will spot Shiva and Dev giving hi-fi and will doubt that they are playing a prank on her.

Will Shiva and Krish get exposed? How Dhara and Gautam will react?

