Pandya Store Spoiler: Pandya family to go for a family trip

Pandya Retailer

Star Plus’ widespread present Pandya Retailer is all set for extra drama within the present with Pandya household going for a household journey.

Within the present monitor it’s proven that Suman asks Gautam concerning the kidnappers. Gautam hides the reality and says that police is investigating. Suman thinks that somebody casted evil eyes on her household, so she asks her her sons to go to their Kuldevi temple to take away the evil eyes. Suman provides that they’ll keep within the mansion close by the temple. Rishita will get excited listening to concerning the mansion.

Dev tells Rishita that Janardhan kidnapped Shiva and Raavi, however Rishita doesn’t imagine it. Gautam telephones Janardhan. He lies that they’ve Janardhan and his man cellphone dialog recording and threatens to keep away from his household. Shiva places Raavi to sleep. Ravi wakes up. She argues with Shiva and says that she hates him. Pandya household leaves for the temple within the bus. Dev and Rishta are blissful whereas Shiva and Raavi are unhappy they usually argue for window seat.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that household will probably be seen enjoying antakshari. Shiva will inform a track lyrics. Dev will say that Shiva sang flawed once more and he’ll name Shiva fool. Shiva will lose his cool and can say that Dev created issues in everybody’s life and why he didn’t inform Raavi about Rishita earlier than itself. Dev will get offended listening to this and the each brothers will angrily maintain one another’s shirt collar. Dhara will attempt to calm them down.

What troubles await Dhara and her household throughout this household journey? Will this journey assist the relations get higher?

