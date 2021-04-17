Pandya Store Spoiler: Raavi to get worried for Shiva

Pandya Retailer Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus’ fashionable present Pandya Retailer is all set for extra drama within the upcoming episodes with the clashes between Raavi and Rishita.

Within the present monitor it’s proven that Gautam and Dhara determine to not intervene in Shiva and Raavi’s arguments and allow them to deal with their marriage themselves. Shiva and Raavi argue. Raavi accuses Shiva of marrying her forcibly to torture her. Shiva states he hates her. Nevertheless he saves her from getting harm. Raavi says he is not going to sleep within the room. Shiva pours the water saying she’s going to both sleep. Rishita pranks Dev. She applies her lipstick on Dev’s cheek and smashes her vermilion and lipstick to point out to the household that they had their marriage ceremony night time. Raavi refuses to make tea for Shiva which angers Shiva.

Janardhan plans to assault Dev and Rishita whereas Bua and Kalyani plan to place an act to make Rishita come house. Prafulla convinces Anita to name Hardik to have breakfast at their home. Anita calls Hardik when he’s with Gautam. Dhara and Gautam discover it. Hardik provides an excuse and takes their go away. Later Raavi breaks down and pours her coronary heart out in entrance of Dhara. Dhara tries to consolation her and says that in the future Shiva and Raavi will fall in love. Nevertheless Raavi says that Dhara spoiled her life by forcing her to marry Shiva.

Within the upcoming episode it is going to be proven that Dhara will pray to God for Dev and Shiva’s happiness and security. Different facet Shiva and Raavi might be on the bike. All of the sudden Janardhan’s males will block their approach and can assault Shiva. Shiva will get unconscious. Raavi will get shocked. She’s going to cry and attempt to wake him.

What is going to occur forward? Will Janardhan succeed to take Rihsita house?

