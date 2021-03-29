ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store Spoiler: Rishita to stop Dev’s marriage?

Pandya Store Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s newly launched serie Pandya Store is already impressed its audience and has become one of their favorite show. The show is all set for high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes.

So far in the show, it’s seen that When Dhara tries to reason Dev to accept Gautam’s decision, he requests her to help him to get united with Rishita and breaks down. Dhara can’t see Dev upset, so she goes to meet Janardhan. She begs to Janardhan and his sister to give Raavi’s alliance for her Dev. Janardhan’s sister slaps Dhara many times and insults. She drags Dhara out of the house and throws her on the road. Hardik, who has learned through a friend that Dhara got humiliated at Janardhan’s house, confronts Gautam and his brothers.

The brothers get shocked and furious knowing as well after knowing how Dhara got humiliated by Janardhan. Shiva and Dev barge into Janardhan’s house to seek revenge for Dhara’s humiliation. They beat up Janardhan badly and make a servant slap Janardhan’s sister, since the upbringing given by Dhara doesn’t permit them to raise hand on a woman. Dev declares that he doesn’t want to marry Rishita and cut all his ties with her. When Rishita learns about Dev’s decision, she blames Dhara for everything.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Gautam family will be celebrating Dev and Raavi’s Sangeet ceremony. While Dev, Raavi and Shiva will have a dance on the song Radha teri chunri, family will be enjoying the dance. Rishita will reach there and will spot Dev happily dancing with Raavi.

Rishita has come to tell about her and Dev’s love affair to Raavi? How Dev will react on seeing Rishita?

To know answers to all these questions, keep watching the show. To get latest updates of your favorite show, Pandya Store, keep checking this space.

