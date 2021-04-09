ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store Spoiler: Rishita to stop Dhara from welcoming her

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pandya Store Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star plus’ show Pandya Store is gearing up for more drama with the post wedding rituals of Dev-Rishita and Shiva-Raavi.

In the current track it’s shown that Dhara apologizes to Shiva and Raavi for have forced them to marry. However Raavi holds a grudge against Dhara and decides not to forgive her. The couples are taken to feed sweets and photo shoot. Rishita enjoys the sweets and happily poses for the photo shoot whereas Raavi gets hurt with Rishita’s act and walks away. Dev gets upset and asks Rishita not to rub salt in the wounds of his family members by showing her happiness, but Rishita defends herself saying her intention isn’t to hurt anyone. Their love has won and they should celebrate it.

However Dev doesn’t agree with her and walks away. Later Rishita tears the banner which contains Dev and Raavi’s name in front of Raavi. Gautam defends Raavi saying to Rishita her act will not lower Raavi’s importance in the family and tells that they’re one family and have to stay together.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Dhara will be ready to welcome the newlyweds. However Rishita will stop Dhara from taking her ‘aarti’ . Dev will ask why she’s stopping Dhara. Rishita will reply that she’s just correcting the mistake. She will tell Dhara that she can’t welcome her because she is not her mother-in-law. Dhara will get hurt while family will look shocked.

How will Gautam and his brothers will react for Rishita’s statement? Will Suman support Dhara?

To know answers to all these questions keep watching the show. To get latest updates of your favorite show, Pandya Store, keep checking this space.

