Pandya Store Spoiler: Shiva and Raavi to attempt to escape

Pandya Retailer

Star Plus’ common present Pandya Retailer is all set for prime voltage drama within the upcoming episodes with Shiva and Raavi being kidnapped by Janardhan

Within the present observe it’s proven that Shiva learns that Janardhan is behind his kidnapping, when the goon takes Janardhan’s identify. Kamini slaps Janardhan for kidnapping Shiva and alluring extra hassle for them. Kamini telephones the goons and strictly tells to not reveal Janardhan’s involvement on this kidnapping even when they get caught. Krish tells Gautam, Dhara and others about Shiva and Raavi’s kidnapping. Dev suspects Janardhan, however Rishita doesn’t imagine that her dad can do such low-cost act.

She tries to name Janardhan, however Dev stops her. Dhara worries for Shiva and Raavi. Gautam assures Dhara that he and Dev will go and produce Shiva and Raavi protected and sound. In the meantime Shiva manages to untie his fingers and legs. He beats a goon, who touches Raavi. Shiva tries to flee, however he will get caught by one other goon. The goon beats Shiva and ties him up once more.

Within the upcoming episode it will likely be proven that Gautam and Dev will go to Janardhan’s home to confront him. Gautam will threaten Janardhan to destroy him and his home if he doesn’t launch Shiva and Raavi earlier than 5pm. Janardhan and his sister, Kamini will look shocked. Different aspect Shiva will get an concept to flee. He’ll ask Raavi to open the rope utilizing her enamel. Raavi will do as Shiva stated.

How Janardhan will react to Gautam’s risk? Will Shiva and Raavi have the ability to escape?

