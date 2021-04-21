ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store Spoiler: Shiva and Raavi to attempt to escape

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shiva and Raavi to attempt to escape

Pandya Retailer Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus’ common present Pandya Retailer is all set for prime voltage drama within the upcoming episodes with Shiva and Raavi being kidnapped by Janardhan

Within the present observe it’s proven that Shiva learns that Janardhan is behind his kidnapping, when the goon takes Janardhan’s identify. Kamini slaps Janardhan for kidnapping Shiva and alluring extra hassle for them. Kamini telephones the goons and strictly tells to not reveal Janardhan’s involvement on this kidnapping even when they get caught. Krish tells Gautam, Dhara and others about Shiva and Raavi’s kidnapping. Dev suspects Janardhan, however Rishita doesn’t imagine that her dad can do such low-cost act.

She tries to name Janardhan, however Dev stops her. Dhara worries for Shiva and Raavi. Gautam assures Dhara that he and Dev will go and produce Shiva and Raavi protected and sound. In the meantime Shiva manages to untie his fingers and legs. He beats a goon, who touches Raavi. Shiva tries to flee, however he will get caught by one other goon. The goon beats Shiva and ties him up once more.

Within the upcoming episode it will likely be proven that Gautam and Dev will go to Janardhan’s home to confront him. Gautam will threaten Janardhan to destroy him and his home if he doesn’t launch Shiva and Raavi earlier than 5pm. Janardhan and his sister, Kamini will look shocked. Different aspect Shiva will get an concept to flee. He’ll ask Raavi to open the rope utilizing her enamel. Raavi will do as Shiva stated.

How Janardhan will react to Gautam’s risk? Will Shiva and Raavi have the ability to escape?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes. To get newest updates of your favourite present, Pandya Retailer, maintain checking this house.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
39
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
37
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
34
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top