Pandya Store Spoiler: Shiva and Raavi to tie the knot

Pandya Store Spoiler: Shiva and Raavi to tie the knot

Pandya Store Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s newly launched serie Pandya Store is keeping its audience hooked to the show with its intresting storyline. The show is all set for high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes.

In the previous episode it was seen that Raavi got heartbroken when Dev confessed about his love for Rishita. Raavi attempted suicide by hanging down. However Shiva saved her in the nick of time. Suman’s health got worse. Dhara stopped Raavi from leaving the venue. Dhara requested Jagat to give her a chnace te rectify her mistake. Jagat finally agreed.

Suman blamed Dhara for everything. However Gautam defended Dhara. He said that Dev was at fault. He hid his love matter with Rishita. Suman scolded Gautam for supporting Dhara. Dhara requested Shiva to marry Raavi and save her. Everyone got shocked hearing Dhara. Shiva accepted to marry Raavi for his family’s sake.

Dhara asked Raavi to marry Shiva shocking Raavi and her family. Prafulla spoke against Dhara’s decision. Prafulla said that there’s no any match between Shiva and Raavi. Shiva doesn’t even deserve to stand in front of Raavi. However Jagat accepted Shiva’s alliance for Raavi and attempted to convince Raavi.

Meanwhile Rishita requested Dev to marry her, but Dev refused. He said he doesn’t want to make their future over his family’s shattered dreams.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Raavi will go to Shiva while Rishita will go to Dev. Rishita will get elated while Raavi will be seen dejected. Krish will say that he never thought that Shiva and Raavi will get married. Shiva will fill Raavi’s hairline with vermilion. However Raavi will push Shiva’s hand away and the vermilion will fall over her face.

Will Shiva be able to let go of his hatred for Raavi? Will Raavi be able to forget Dev?

To get latest updates of your favorite show, Pandya Store, keep checking this space.

