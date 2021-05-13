Pandya Store: Will Raavi be able to catch Shiva’s lie?

Pandya Store Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’ popular daily soap “Pandya Store” keeps entertaining its audience since the first day it has aired on the small scree. The show is taking a new turn with Rishita realizing her mistake.

In the current track, it’s shown that Raavi thinks Shiva is troubling Krish asking to dance like girl. She gets a stick to beat Shiva. The latter breaks the stick and they both start arguing. Krish stops their fight and takes Raavi from there. Krish asks Raavi to be joyful like she used to be before the marriage. Meanwhile Gautam explains to Rishita about her mistake. He asks Rishita to think considering Raavi as her friend. He asks if she will leave her friend’s side when she’s sad. Raavi is shattered and she needs their support. He asks Rishita to try to understand Raavi. Rishita realizes her mistake and apologizes to Dhara and Gautam making them happy. Shiva texts Krish to steal the necessary cosmetics from Raavi’s room. Krish convinces Raavi to stay on the terrace and goes upstairs. Shiva keeps Raavi engaged in talk so that she doesn’t go to her room. However Raavi leaves from there. On her way Rishita comes to her and apologizes shocking Raavi.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Krish will steal Raavi’s make up stuffs. Raavi will catch him redhanded. Krish will run from there. Raavi will run after him. Shiva will hold Krish. Raavi will complain to Shiva that Krish is stealing girl’s makeup stuffs. She will want to inform Dhara. Shiva will stop Raavi. He will lie that Krish has identity crisis and nowadays Krish likes to dress up like girls.

What will happen next? Will Raavi get to know about the truth?

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and written updates of Pandya Store.