Pandya Store: Will Rishita realize her mistake?

Star Plus’ popular daily soap “Pandya Store” keeps his audience hooked to the show with its gripping storyline. The audience will witness more drama in the upcoming episode with Raavi catching Krish redhanded while stealing her cosmetics.

In the current track, it’s shown that Dhara assures Raavi that she will also get her happiness. She asks Raavi to have faith on God. He’s leading her towards her happiness. Later Dhara shares with Gautam about Raavi and Rishita’s fight. Gautam decides to talk to Rishita to resolve the problem.

Gautam tries to explain Rishita calmly about her mistake. He says that he understands Rishita must be sad for leaving her family, but Rishita should understand Raavi that Raavi also left her family and sad. They both have to stay together and happy. Therefore they both need to understand each other. Gautam requests Rishita to stop mistaking Raavi.

Meanwhile Shiva shows a dance clip to Krish and asks him to practice it to scare Rishita. Raavi spots Krish dancing like he’s possessed and recalls bumping into Krish the other day.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Krish will sneak into Raavi’s room to get Raavi’s make up stuffs. Suddenly Raavi will come there. Raavi will question Krish what he’s doing here. Krish will run from there. Raavi will run after him. Shiva will hold Krish and will ask what he’s doing. Raavi will complain to Shiva that Krish is running taking girl’s makeup stuffs. She will decide to tell Dhara about it. Shiva will stop Raavi. He will lie that Krish has identity crisis and nowadays Krish likes to dress up like girls. Raavi will get shocked.

What will happen next? Will Raavi find out the truth?

