Pandya Store Written Episode 30th March 2021 Today’s Update: Dev Agrees To Marry Raavi

Pandya Store Written Episode 30th March 2021 Today's Update: Dev Agrees To Marry Raavi



The coming episode of Pandya Store starts with where Dev says to Rishita that he can not marry her because his sister-in-law got insulted in her house. He makes her understand that now everything has over between them all the feelings and all those moments which they have spent with each other that all has ended. Dev retaliates for her parent’s behavior by saying that they do not have a right to insult Dhara but they did this and they have crossed their limits, so now he can not make her his life partner.

Pandya Store Written Episode 30th March 2021 Today's Update: Dev Agrees To Marry RaaviThen she comes ahead of his bike and says that she will not let him go from here because she loves him a lot whole-heartedly. Rishita warns him that if he leaves her today so she will take a step whose he will regret definitely. She gives him choice by saying that he has two options in his life one is Rishita and the second is Dhara who is his sister-in-law, Dev replies there is no need to choose Rishita over his sister-in-law Dhara. So he clearly chooses Dhara.

After that, Shiva starts the bike and they left Rishita there Gautum takes Dhara to the house and starts her first-aid. Hardik scolds Dhara and says that before doing anything she should think twice because everything has its consequences. Then Guatum hugs her and apologizes by saying that he did not save her self-respect so please forgive him, Dhara makes him understand that why he is taking Blame of that there is no need to think more about the incident.

Then Dhara accepts her mistake and says that all people said no to her that do not go there but she went for the sack of Dev’s happiness. But then she suddenly remembers that Dev is not there and she asks about him that where he went, they both come there and Dev says to her that he really feeling guilty about the behavior of them. He apologizes to her and says that he can not see her in this condition, and says that he will marry Raavi definitely.

Another side Raavi decides on her wedding dress and they compare the dress on social media because she wants to wear something different attire. Then her aunt comes there and she gets shocked after seeing that has decided on a lot of wedding dresses so she understands that it is her wedding not in the proper area. Raavi says that do not take a tension she will choose only one, So do not miss to watch it on Star Plus at 11:00 Pm and for more updates connect with our website.

