Pangong Pullback To Help Build Mutual Trust: Chinese Envoy | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong has said the Pangong Tso disengagement was conducive to building mutual trust and further easing the situation on the ground even as he slammed the Quad as cliquish behaviour.

Sun also called for stepping up communication, saying the border dispute could only be resolved through dialogue and negotiations and that an incident like the deadly Galwan clash last year should not be repeated.

On the recent Quad summit, Sun said building small circles in the name of multilateralism was only “group politics”.

India had urged China last week to expedite disengagement in other areas as well in eastern Ladakh after the Pangong Tso settlement. The government had said this would lead to de-escalation and create conditions for progress in the bilateral relationship.

“Against this backdrop (Pangong disengagement), we should implement the consensus reached by the two leaders and strictly abide by the existing agreements, step up dialogue and communication, and improve border management and control mechanisms to further ease, stabilise and control the border situation, avoid relapse and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Sun said even as he reiterated that the “rights and wrongs” of the border flare-up last year were clear. Sun’s remarks came in a conversation with Sudheendra Kulkarni, who was in the Vajpayee PMO and later fell out with BJP.

“The lesson of last year’s border incident is profound and such incident should not be repeated,” he added.

On the Quad, Sun said selective multilateralism was not the right choice. “True multilateralism means upholding the UN-centred international system and the international order based on international law. It means openness and inclusiveness instead of closeness and exclusion,” he added.