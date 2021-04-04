LATEST

Pangong Pullback To Help Build Mutual Trust: Chinese Envoy | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pangong Pullback To Help Build Mutual Trust: Chinese Envoy | India News - Times Of India - Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong has said the Pangong Tso disengagement was conducive to building mutual trust and further easing the situation on the ground even as he slammed the Quad as cliquish behaviour.
Sun also called for stepping up communication, saying the border dispute could only be resolved through dialogue and negotiations and that an incident like the deadly Galwan clash last year should not be repeated.
On the recent Quad summit, Sun said building small circles in the name of multilateralism was only “group politics”.
India had urged China last week to expedite disengagement in other areas as well in eastern Ladakh after the Pangong Tso settlement. The government had said this would lead to de-escalation and create conditions for progress in the bilateral relationship.
“Against this backdrop (Pangong disengagement), we should implement the consensus reached by the two leaders and strictly abide by the existing agreements, step up dialogue and communication, and improve border management and control mechanisms to further ease, stabilise and control the border situation, avoid relapse and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Sun said even as he reiterated that the “rights and wrongs” of the border flare-up last year were clear. Sun’s remarks came in a conversation with Sudheendra Kulkarni, who was in the Vajpayee PMO and later fell out with BJP.
“The lesson of last year’s border incident is profound and such incident should not be repeated,” he added.
On the Quad, Sun said selective multilateralism was not the right choice. “True multilateralism means upholding the UN-centred international system and the international order based on international law. It means openness and inclusiveness instead of closeness and exclusion,” he added.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
660
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
641
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
637
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
623
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
607
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
596
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
589
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
526
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
505
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split
498
LATEST

Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top