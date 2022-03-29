Panicked tourists flee Cancun airport over reports of gunfire

(Bloomberg) — Mexico State Police received reports of a shooting at Terminal 3 of Cancun’s International Airport, the latest incident of gun violence in the resort area as spring break is underway.

Quintana Roo state police chief Lucio Hernández Gutierrez said on Twitter: “So far there are no reports of injuries, shots fired or other key signs confirming the incident.” “We continue to verify” event.

Videos posted on social media showed passengers carrying their luggage and running outside the building. In another video, members of the National Guard can be seen running inside the terminal and going up an escalator.

The incident comes hours after at least 19 people were killed in a separate shooting in the state of Michoacan.