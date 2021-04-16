ENTERTAINMENT

Pankaj Tripathi helped, Vineet Singh said – ‘I was shot in Wasseypur, now the bullet is sent’

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Corona is as soon as once more taking a macabre kind everywhere in the world. Even within the nation, the variety of corona infections is seen rising every single day. Studies of medical issues are additionally popping out from totally different components of the nation and actor Vineet Kumar Singh needed to face comparable issues.

Vineet tweeted
Actor Vineet wrote on Twitter, ‘I’m in Benaras. The drug (FabiFlu) just isn’t obtainable out there. Personal labs have been unable to carry out the Kovid check for 5 days. What ought to I give to the sick? Movies of your guarantees or your large crowd rally? What are you guys continually posting? nicely rattling. Selfishness blinds. Get up, the frequent man is dying. ‘

Pankaj Tripathi helped
Many individuals supplied assistance on this tweet by Vineet. On the identical time, Vineet, whereas making one other tweet, knowledgeable that assist has reached him. Vineet wrote on Twitter, ‘I need to inform these unsure that my relations are sick. Some buddies are sick and I’m sick myself, received the medication. Thanks Pankaj Tripathi bhai for serving to. My character was shot by Sultan in Wasseypur, however in actual life, the tablet (drugs) is distributed.

Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet’s connection
Tell us that Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Singh have labored collectively in Gangs of Wasseypur directed by Anurag Kashyap. Vineet’s character in Gangs of Wasseypur was Danish, who’s the elder brother of Faizal (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Within the movie, Pankaj Tripathi performed the character of Sultan who shoots Danish.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
20
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
20
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
The Internet of things The Internet of things
16
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top