Pankaj Tripathi helped, Vineet Singh said – ‘I was shot in Wasseypur, now the bullet is sent’

Corona is as soon as once more taking a macabre kind everywhere in the world. Even within the nation, the variety of corona infections is seen rising every single day. Studies of medical issues are additionally popping out from totally different components of the nation and actor Vineet Kumar Singh needed to face comparable issues.

Vineet tweeted

Actor Vineet wrote on Twitter, ‘I’m in Benaras. The drug (FabiFlu) just isn’t obtainable out there. Personal labs have been unable to carry out the Kovid check for 5 days. What ought to I give to the sick? Movies of your guarantees or your large crowd rally? What are you guys continually posting? nicely rattling. Selfishness blinds. Get up, the frequent man is dying. ‘

Pankaj Tripathi helped

Many individuals supplied assistance on this tweet by Vineet. On the identical time, Vineet, whereas making one other tweet, knowledgeable that assist has reached him. Vineet wrote on Twitter, ‘I need to inform these unsure that my relations are sick. Some buddies are sick and I’m sick myself, received the medication. Thanks Pankaj Tripathi bhai for serving to. My character was shot by Sultan in Wasseypur, however in actual life, the tablet (drugs) is distributed.

Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet’s connection

Tell us that Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Singh have labored collectively in Gangs of Wasseypur directed by Anurag Kashyap. Vineet’s character in Gangs of Wasseypur was Danish, who’s the elder brother of Faizal (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Within the movie, Pankaj Tripathi performed the character of Sultan who shoots Danish.