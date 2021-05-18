Pankit Thakker: I’ve always been cordial with everyone in all my shows, I usually don’t get over-involved with anyone and prefer that no one gets personal with me

Pankit Thakker aka Chetan of Sonali Jafar and Amir Jafar’s Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha feels the reason behind the show’s popularity is its unique concept coupled with excellent presentation. The performance of all the actors is the third element that brought it closer to the audience.

“The concept of the show is amazing and that’s one of the reasons why it has made a place in people’s hearts. The drama quotient is always up and in this format that is another essential factor. The channel and the producers know exactly what works for their show. I don’t think any actor should ever interfere with the format and the progression of the storyline,” he says.

Pankit, who maintains a healthy relationship with his co-stars and the entire crew of the show shares, “I have always been cordial with everyone in all my shows. I usually don’t get over-involved with anyone and I also prefer that no one gets personal with me. I like to maintain a healthy distance with people at my work… But yes Vijayendra (Kumeria, who plays the lead role of Darsh in the show) and I share a special bond. We are brought up in the same city of Ahmedabad. So there is a little more conversation with him. That he is a complete family man is what I like about him.”

The actor shares that in outdoor shoots they all spent a lot of time together and have got to know everyone closely. “Things are very positive and we all play dumb charades together whenever we are not required for the shot, and that has been the interesting part of the shoot,” he reveals the teams favorite behind the scene activity.

Many feel the advantage of doing television is that actors get to show their acting talent in a variety of ways as the storyline keeps changing. “Life is very fluid, it changes every minute. The same is the case with daily soaps, the story keeps changing and keeps the audience engagement high as it is unpredictable. In a daily soap, everyone gets an opportunity to showcase their talent because of the grand level of the show and the sheer length of the format. Personally speaking, whichever shows I’ve done I’ve always got meaty roles and I’m thankful to the universe for the same,” he says.

Pankit opines that both TV and Bollywood actors have their own set of admirers, so the comparison between them is unnecessary. “Earlier actors were labelled as TV actors and Bollywood actors and as hero, heroine and character actors, but now with the advent of social media, those labels have been removed. Now, for the audience, everyone is an actor… I have done films, TV, and web. I’ve been on all platforms and my followers/admirers have been kind with their support and respect,” he adds.

Do you think TV actors work much harder than Bollywood actors? “I think the level of hard work required for each medium is the same. However, I personally feel Bollywood actors work harder than TV actors. TV actors have to put in hard work for a certain number of hours on a show but a successful Bollywood actor has a lot of other avenues of work keeping them busy apart from films, their hard work, and commitment to their stardom is phenomenal,” says Pankit.