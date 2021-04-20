Pant, after defeating Punjab, said – now I am enjoying captaincy – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Pant, after defeating Punjab, said – now I am enjoying captaincy

New Delhi: In IPL 2021 yesterday, Delhi Capital (DC) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets. Punjab, batting first, scored 195 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. In response, Delhi simply achieved this goal by shedding 4 wickets in simply 18.2 overs. After the match, DC captain Rishabh Pant stated that he’s now having fun with the captaincy of the staff. Pant was made the captain of Delhi instead of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer dropped out of this yr’s IPL resulting from harm.

After the match, Pant stated, “I’ve began having fun with my captaincy now.” He additionally stated, “I wish to hold the ambiance on the sector mild throughout my captaincy in order that no participant feels pressured and may benefit from the recreation and make the most of the alternatives accessible.” Additionally, Rishabh Pant praised opener Shikhar Dhawan, saying, “You may be taught loads from Shikhar’s expertise and the contribution he has made to the staff’s win is price it.” You may discuss to them about something. ”

Crediting his bowlers, Pant stated, “The Punjab staff obtained off to a great begin, resulting from which we have been underneath strain. Even our wickets weren’t getting a lot assist from the wicket. Our bowlers bowled brilliantly in direction of the tip of Punjab’s innings. And held them to a rating of 195.

