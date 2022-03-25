Panther Milk on Dragons’ Den: Scots entrepreneur who secured offer reveals deal fell through off-screen

A Scott entrepreneur who accepted Deborah Meaden’s offer on Dragon’s Den revealed that their deal fell through off-screen, but she’s still helping him.

Former Glasgow Sub Club owner Paul Crawford adores Deborah Meaden with his Vegan Panther Milk cocktail, which is made from oat milk.

As viewers watched on Thursday night, Paul initially asked Deborah £50,000 for 7% of his company, but ended up giving her 25% after initially asking for 30%.

The drink, which is a favorite at Banana Moon in the West End, which held the Dragon’s Den screening party on Thursday night, has its roots in 1920s Spain, and Paul tasted it at a festival in Barcelona.

On the tally show, Sarah Davis was unconvinced of the taste, while Steven…