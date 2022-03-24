Panther Milk sets sights on future after Paul Crawford appears on BBC Dragons’ Den

Glaswegian brand Panther Milk is gearing up for take-off as producer Paul Crawford appears on BBC Dragons Den tonight, to receive a major investment from a multi-millionaire panel.

But Paul isn’t worried about the outcome of the show, as he turns his attention to worldwide recognition for his ready-to-drink vegan cocktail products.

Paul spoke to Glasgow Live earlier this week to discuss his thoughts on going on the show, and how he decided to take a leap of faith in showbiz.

talking to Glasgow LivePaul said: “Actually, it was nothing I ever thought about to be honest! The approach came through our website, I received an inquiry saying ‘Are you interested in applying’ will take…