Panthers lose first season after thrilling end

Penrith Panthers suffered their first loss of the 2022 NSW Cup season in a 20-18 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the Bluebet Stadium.

After winning the first three games of the new campaign, the Panthers could not continue their winning streak as Rabbitoh made four of three attempts.

The away side came to the fore with the evening’s first attempt when Isaac Thompson found himself in the backfield after 13 minutes before joining up with five-eighths Jack Campagnolo to support a 6–0 lead.

It was soon followed by Peter Mamouzelos who extended Rabbitoh’s lead as he took the line from close. Dean Hawkins made no mistake in the conversion, raising the score to 10–0.

It was the away side that improved the field position in the opening half, though…