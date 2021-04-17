Panthers Mock Draft 2021: Carolina continues to build for the future | TMT

After an intriguing free-agency interval, how does the newest 7-Spherical NFL Mock Draft for the Carolina Panthers form up forward of the 2021 NFL Draft? Does Carolina put money into a brand new QB within the first spherical, or does the commerce for Sam Darnold change these plans?

Carolina Panthers Put up-Free Company 7-Spherical Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Decide 8: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Spherical 2, Decide 39: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Spherical 3, Decide 73: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Spherical 4, Decide 113: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

Spherical 5, Decide 151: Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi

Spherical 6, Decide 193: Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

Spherical 6, Decide 222: Austin Watkins Jr., WR, UAB

Panthers 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Decide-by-pick evaluation

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Panthers have a wide range of choices with the No. 8 general choice on this 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft. They may deal with a number of of their wants, or they might commerce again and add additional picks. On this mock draft, they deal with their want on the offensive line.

With query marks surrounding who will begin at left deal with, and Taylor Moton enjoying on the franchise tag, the Panthers have uncertainty long-term alongside their line. For that cause, if Penei Sewell remains to be on the board with the eighth general choice, the Panthers mustn’t hesitate.

In his scouting report, Professional Soccer Community’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline highlighted Sewell’s footwork, agility, and motion expertise as robust components. The largest adverse mentioned by Pauline was Sewell’s lack of dominant energy and tendency to not end blocks.

Including Sewell would give the Panthers a settled scenario at left deal with. Given they only traded for Darnold, who has spent the vast majority of his profession enjoying behind dangerous offensive strains, this looks as if the perfect transfer at choose No. 8 for the Panthers.

If the Panthers want to put money into a quarterback right here, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance could be a super choice for them to develop. If Sewell is off the board, Rashawn Slater or Christian Darrisaw could possibly be a logical choice for the Panthers on their offensive line.

Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Whereas the Panthers might go up a quarterback within the first spherical, they nonetheless want to deal with issues in regards to the place. Darnold is an preliminary two-year experiment for the Panthers. In that point, Carolina must steadiness placing the items round Darnold to succeed, whereas additionally guaranteeing they’re ready if he doesn’t.

Utilizing a second-round choice on a quarterback might seem like a bizarre approach of doing that. Nevertheless, Davis Mills gives the Panthers insurance coverage, offers them a doable high-level backup, and a QB commerce chip they’ll flip in the fitting scenario.

Mills is proving to be a polarizing prospect heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Some view Mills as a possible first-round choice. Nevertheless, on Pauline’s newest massive board, he ranks 76th general and eighth on the place. In his scouting report, Pauline recognized issues surrounding Mills’ timing and his accuracy beneath strain. Moreover, Mills is inexperienced, having began simply 11 video games within the final two years.

With all of that being mentioned, Mills is a bodily gifted prospect. He has the arm power and dimension to succeed on the subsequent degree. However, he must be coached properly and in an excellent scheme. Joe Brady’s scheme took Joe Burrow from relative unknown to a celebrity. Might he now do the identical for both Darnold or Mills?

Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Carolina has intriguing items atop their depth chart at linebacker. But, there’s a important lack of depth to the group that must be addressed. The Panthers simply signed Denzel Perryman on a two-year deal. His contract means he could possibly be out of Carolina after 2021 if he struggles. Subsequently, the Panthers could be clever to put money into a possible future starter like Pete Werner.

Werner is an athletic linebacker out of Ohio State who ranks 59th on Pauline’s newest massive board. The weak spot in his athletic profile is his weight and power. These issues are obvious on tape as Werner can simply be disrupted from the motion by blocks. Nevertheless, his depth and instincts are excellent. Werner is a scheme-versatile, potential three-down linebacker, which is a useful commodity within the third spherical.

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

The cornerback class of the 2021 NFL Draft is extraordinarily deep. That may be a bonus for the Panthers on this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft as they choose up a possible future starter in Benjamin St-Simply on the place within the fourth spherical. With Donte Jackson and Rashaan Melvin set without cost company subsequent offseason, Carolina hopes St-Juste generally is a long-term companion for the newly acquired A.J. Bouye.

In his scouting report, Pauline describes St-Juste as a bodily cornerback who slows receivers on the line. He nonetheless has areas to develop, however he has the expertise to be a future starter on the skin for the Panthers.

The priority for the Panthers could possibly be the short-term position St-Juste performs. He struggled final season enjoying on the within. With this in thoughts, the Panthers might should push him exterior as a starter early in his profession. However, the previous Michigan switch has the expertise to adapt if the necessity arises.

Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi

One space the Panthers completely want to deal with on their offense is tight finish. Kyle Pitts is an intriguing choice if he’s nonetheless on the board in Spherical 1. Assuming Pitts is gone, although, the Panthers can await a TE contributor later within the draft.

Kenny Yeboah demonstrated within the 2020 season that he could possibly be the whole bundle for a staff on the tight finish place. Whereas his blocking lacks power at instances, he’s efficient for the big half. Yeboah is spectacular in a pass-catching position, which mixed with a strong blocking approach, offers him Day 3 attraction.

Nonetheless, he’ll want some work within the NFL to get his blocking polished. Nevertheless, with the Panthers’ woeful tight finish depth chart, Yeboah might have a chance to start out as a rookie.

Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

In 2020, rookie security Jeremy Chinn stole the headlines on the Panthers’ protection, however they nonetheless want so as to add extra depth on the security place. Darrick Forrest might not be a right away starter, however he might make an early influence in a dime position.

In his scouting report, Pauline highlighted issues with Forrest’s lengthy pace. Then again, he’s efficient at studying the performs and making tackles. Within the sixth spherical, the Panthers can be hoping to get a right away contributor on particular groups who can develop right into a starter down the highway.

Austin Watkins Jr., WR, UAB

Rounding out this 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft, the Panthers look so as to add a future weapon at extensive receiver. Curtis Samuel departed in free company, and Robby Anderson is within the closing 12 months of his deal. Moreover, the Panthers want extra depth on the extensive receiver place — one thing Austin Watkins Jr. can present.

Watkins is one other polarizing prospect, largely as a result of an unimpressive athletic profile. His lack of pace means he’s not going to determine as a deep risk for the Panthers. He’s, nonetheless, a comparatively robust receiver who has demonstrated good arms. For that cause, Watkins has the potential to be a 3rd or fourth receiver on this offense.

Need extra prospect information? Wish to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and check your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, make sure you comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues school soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.