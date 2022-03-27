Paolo Banchero avoids St Peters-UNC prediction after earning last four berths

Duke’s NCAA Tournament run will continue in a matchup against North Carolina or St. Peter’s in the Final Four next Saturday.

After beating Arkansas in the Elite Eight, Blue Devils star Paolo Banchero was asked whether he’d prefer a rematch against Duke’s most storied rival or a clash with this year’s Cinderella. The scene brought back memories of a standout’s now infamous answer to a similar question during the ACC tournament when He said he was UNC. wants to faceOnly to lose to eventual champion Virginia Tech in the final two rounds for both programs.

Perhaps sensing a bit of déj vu, Banchero opted to play it safe instead of tempting fate and potentially duke’s next matchup.

“You’re not going to get me this time,” Banchero said to Tracy Wolfson…