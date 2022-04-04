Paolo Nutini in Belfast: How to get tickets, presale details and show dates for the Custom House Square gig

Paolo Nutini will return to the UK stage and perform in Bristol and Belfast during the summer of 2022

Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nuttini has delighted fans by announcing that he will return to the UK stage this summer with a performance at one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic music venues.

It comes less than two weeks after he surprised fans by revealing he played a gig in Bristol this June.

When and where is Paolo Nutini performing, and can you get tickets? Here’s what you need to know.

Where and when will Paolo Nutini perform in Belfast?

Paolo Nutini will perform at Custom House Square in Belfast on Thursday 25 August 2022.