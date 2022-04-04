Paolo Nutini set to return to Belfast with headline show

Paolo Nutini is set to return to Belfast this summer with a headline show.

The Scottish singer-songwriter prepares to perform at Custom House Square, Belfast on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The gig will be for people 16 and older, with guest stars yet to be announced.

In May 2009 Paolo Nutini released his second album, Sunny Side Up, which debuted at number one in the UK and Ireland. It included the singles: ‘Candy’, ‘Coming Up Easy’, ‘Pencil Full of Lead’ and ’10/10′. Sunny Side Up has been certified five times platinum by the BPI and was the eighth best-selling album in the UK in 2009.

The follow-up album, Caustic Love, was released in April 2014 to critical acclaim.

Ticket…