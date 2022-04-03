Papenhuyzen storms on fire as bulldogs run riot to beat

It’s loading

“We’ve been awake for three weeks, we found out today … Our execution was poor. When you want to put pressure against good teams you have to take advantage of your opportunities when they present themselves.

“They [Melbourne] They pay you, and they certainly paid us today.”

Canberbury must have felt as though they were banging their collective heads against a purple brick wall in the first half, giving as good as they could get only to find themselves scoreless at intervals, while their rivals earned 16 had done. numbers.

Worse, however, was to come as Papenhuyzen, blowing out the long locks, held up a second half beating.