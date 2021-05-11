Pappu Yadav (Rajesh Ranjan) Wiki, Age, Biography, Images

Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav is an Indian Politician and former Bihar MP who won over several constituencies in 1991, 1996, 1999, and 2004. Pappu Yadav is currently the leader of Jan Adhikar Party. His wife Ranjeet is also MP from Supaul. He was seen in the news and became sensational for exposing the ambulance kand in Bihar against the government. Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav was arrested after he was detained for alleged violation of COVD-19 lockdown rules, in Patna, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

