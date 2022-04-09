Papu returns after scoring a goal for the Seville party

Come back like Pappu! Sevilla finished second in La Liga In the afternoon-night in which Alejandro Gomez returns to the courts. A 4-2 against Granada that ended in suspense. Lopetegui’s team took a 2-1 lead thanks to a goal from Lucas Ocampos and looked to be tasting victory. But he equalized on 43 runs in the second half. match over? No, Sevilla kept watching. And he did not give up even when he was not allowed to score a goal for a dubious push in the final. So stubbornly, when they were three from spare, Rafa Mir’s goal came with Rakitik’s help. And it was for more: at 54 (yes, nine minutes after the timeout), Papu’s cries of joy. dance…

See also

Pappu came back in a good way. I was wearing…