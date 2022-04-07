Par-3 competition sees a Jason Kokrak ace, lots of kids and a season suspension

Par-3 competition sees a Jason Kokrak ace, lots of kids and a season suspension

The kids are the highlight of the Masters Par-3 competition, and Russell Henley’s son Robert got in on the action on Wednesday.

A lot of players bring wives and children; Some even bring grandchildren. Some try to win and some go out of their way to avoid winning. But the par-3 competition at the Masters on Wednesday brings forth legends and stars alike as a warmup for the tournament on Thursday. The Par-3 competition has been organized for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.


Read Full News