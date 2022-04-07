Par-3 competition sees a Jason Kokrak ace, lots of kids and a season suspension

The kids are the highlight of the Masters Par-3 competition, and Russell Henley’s son Robert got in on the action on Wednesday. Andrew Davis Tucker / USA TODAY

A lot of players bring wives and children; Some even bring grandchildren. Some try to win and some go out of their way to avoid winning. But the par-3 competition at the Masters on Wednesday brings forth legends and stars alike as a warmup for the tournament on Thursday. The Par-3 competition has been organized for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.

Speaking of winning, there was a tie for the top when play was halted due to bad weather just before 4 p.m. – the 2003 Masters champion – and Mackenzie Hughes shared the title.

Jason Kokrak scored the only hole-in-one of the day, making 1…