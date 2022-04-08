Paradox of the “Elite” Series, Which Returns to Netflix for Season 5

A series for teenagers is not recommended for children under 16 years old. Here’s an idea! Underneath the false air of the “Baby One More Time” video clip, the world of “Elite” is trashier than it seems.

The fifth season of “Elite” hits Netflix this Friday, April 8. This long-awaited sequel will notably be marked by the absence of two major characters, Ander (Aaron Piper) and Guzmán (Miguel Bernardo). Luckily, there will be Samuel (Itzán Escamilla), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Ari (Carla Diaz), Mencia (Martina Cariddi) or even Patrick (Manu Rios). By their side, we’ll find Ivan (André Lamoglia) and Isadora (Valentina Zenere), the new heroes who must wreak havoc in Las Encinas. The cast of the series will also include a French actor. Best Male Asha in Goya 2021…