ENTERTAINMENT

Paramapadham Vilayattu Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Where to watch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Paramapadham Vilayattu Cast

Paramapadham Vilayattu is an upcoming Indian movie, releasing on 14 April 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Trisha, Nandha, Richard, AL Azhagappan, Vela Ramamoorthy, Chaams, Sona. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar OTT App and Website. Anyone Who has a paid subscription to the app can watch and download movies. VIP and Premium subscriptions both will work here. The movie is directed by K. Thirugnanam. 24 HRS Productions and some others are the producers of the movie. Amrish gives the music of the movie. The film has its premiere on 14 April 2021.

The film based on true events, where Trisha plays a doctor ( Dr. Gayathri ) who tries to save the political leader, apparently the chief minister who is fighting for this life. Trisha plays a lead role along with Nandha who plays the role of CM’s son (Arun).

Paramapadham Vilayattu Cast
Contents hide
1 Paramapadham Vilayattu Wiki and Crew
1.1 Paramapadham Vilayattu Trailer
1.1.1 Paramapadham Vilayattu Cast and Details
1.1.1.1 Where to watch Paramapadham Vilayattu?

Paramapadham Vilayattu Wiki and Crew

Name Paramapadham Vilayattu
Director K. Thirugnanam
Producer 24 HRS Productions
Written by/Story Kookie Gulati
Arjun Dhawan
Screenplay Kookie Gulati
Arjun Dhawan
Production Company 24 HRS Productions
Lead Cast Trisha
Nandha
Richard
AL Azhagappan
Vela Ramamoorthy
Chaams
To the end
Genre Thriller, History
Music Amrish
Country Indian
Editor Dharmendra sharma
Cinematography Vishnu Rao
Releasing Date 8 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Disney+ Hotstar

Paramapadham Vilayattu Trailer

Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.

Also Check: Kapatadhaari Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Review

Paramapadham Vilayattu Cast and Details

Trisha

Trisha

Nandha
Richard
AL Azhagappan
Vela Ramamoorthy
Chaams
To the end

Where to watch Paramapadham Vilayattu?

This will be an OTT release, fans can watch the Paramapadham Vilayattu on Disney+ Hotstar App and Hotstar Website. You need a paid subscription of “VIP” or “Premium” to stream or download movies online.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
690
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
684
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
677
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
674
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
657
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
650
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
639
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
560
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
537
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
536
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top