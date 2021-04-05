Paramapadham Vilayattu Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Where to watch

Paramapadham Vilayattu is an upcoming Indian movie, releasing on 14 April 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Trisha, Nandha, Richard, AL Azhagappan, Vela Ramamoorthy, Chaams, Sona. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar OTT App and Website. Anyone Who has a paid subscription to the app can watch and download movies. VIP and Premium subscriptions both will work here. The movie is directed by K. Thirugnanam. 24 HRS Productions and some others are the producers of the movie. Amrish gives the music of the movie. The film has its premiere on 14 April 2021.
The film based on true events, where Trisha plays a doctor ( Dr. Gayathri ) who tries to save the political leader, apparently the chief minister who is fighting for this life. Trisha plays a lead role along with Nandha who plays the role of CM’s son (Arun).
Paramapadham Vilayattu Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Paramapadham Vilayattu
|Director
|K. Thirugnanam
|Producer
|24 HRS Productions
|Written by/Story
|Kookie Gulati
Arjun Dhawan
|Screenplay
|Kookie Gulati
Arjun Dhawan
|Production Company
|24 HRS Productions
|Lead Cast
|Trisha
Nandha
Richard
AL Azhagappan
Vela Ramamoorthy
Chaams
To the end
|Genre
|Thriller, History
|Music
|
Amrish
|Country
|Indian
|Editor
|Dharmendra sharma
|Cinematography
|Vishnu Rao
|Releasing Date
|8 April 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Disney+ Hotstar
Paramapadham Vilayattu Trailer
Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.
Also Check: Kapatadhaari Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Review
Paramapadham Vilayattu Cast and Details
Trisha
Nandha
Richard
AL Azhagappan
Vela Ramamoorthy
Chaams
To the end
Where to watch Paramapadham Vilayattu?
This will be an OTT release, fans can watch the Paramapadham Vilayattu on Disney+ Hotstar App and Hotstar Website. You need a paid subscription of “VIP” or “Premium” to stream or download movies online.