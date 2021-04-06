Paramapadham Vilayattu Tamil Movie Watch Online On Disney + Hotstar – trendykendy

ENTERTAINMENT

Paramapadham Vilayattu is the latest Tamil language film directed by Thirugnanam. The film is all set to release on 14th April 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar on the special occasion of Puthandu. Earlier the film was released in theatres but it was cancelled. The women-centric film is based on true events written by K. Thirugnanam. Read Paramapadham Vilayattu tamil movie story, review, release date, watch online, trailer.

Paramapadham Vilayattu Film Story

The film is based on real events, where Trisha portrays a doctor role who will be seen to save the political leader who recently becomes the chief minister. In this film, Trisha plays a lead role along with the lead male actor who will be seen in CM’s son Arun.

The movie is produced by 24HRS Productions Entertainment. After several postponed, the film finally released on a popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. You can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Paramapadham Vilayattu Tamil Movie Cast

  • Trisha as Dr. Gayathri
  • Nandha Durairaj as Arun
  • Richard Rishi
  • Vela Ramamoorthy as Chezhiyan
  • AL Azhagappan
  • Deepa shankar

