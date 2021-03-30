Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor Vineet Raina; his parents are finding match for him in Kashmir

Vineet Raina is an Indian actor he have been part of many TV serial, he belongs to Srinagar from last two year he haven’t visited to his home and now he is missing family and now due to COVID -19 he have been more stuck.

“I terribly miss my parents. But given the COVID situation, I avoided going home. My father had a heart surgery some time back, so I don’t want to put them at risk by visiting them during the pandemic. I keep talking to them through video calls every day. I hope that things get better and I get a chance to meet them.”

“My divorce is a chapter that’s erased from my life. I have moved on and focused on my career for the past 10 years. I don’t regret any of my decisions in life because when you take a decision, the intention is to look for happiness with your partner. If you didn’t find that happiness, it’s okay. Many people tend to analyse a lot and regret their decisions; I am not one of them. About getting married again, my parents want me to and they are busy looking for rishtas for me. My mother keeps saying ab toh shaadi kar le! On a serious note, I have been busy with work and I’m happy.”

Co- actor Alisha Panwar from Ishq Mein Marjaawan “Alisha is not just my co-actor, but also my neighbour. She stays right above my floor and we are great friends. I don’t think we are looking at being anything more than that,” he says.

Vineet is looking forward that someone match his wave length “It is important to have respect for each other and be at the same wavelength. Two like-minded individuals can make a good bond. So hopefully, whenever I find someone whose views match mine, I will take the plunge.”