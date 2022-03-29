Parental leave, domestic violence programs get extra funding

However, budget papers show that the changes will not come until after the election – the intention is to introduce them after consultations by March 1, 2023.

The benefits of an improved paid parental leave plan are increasingly touted by economists, businesses, and advocates of early childhood and parenting.

Most of those who have proposed advocate a plan where each parent can use six weeks of leave as well as split the additional 12 weeks, offering a total of 24 weeks. Huh. He says the use-it-or-lose-it program will encourage more new fathers to take leave, leading to better economic security for women.

In 2020-21, less than 90,000 fathers used two weeks of dad and partner pay, accounting for less than a third of births that year. Whereas, 99.5 per…