Parental leave only in the first 3 years of a child’s life? “It is not a structural solution to problems”

In Flanders, 1 in 2 young children attend childcare. This puts us on top of Europe. “But if we look at the number of children per observer, we are not at the top,” Becke told VRT NWS. “The ratio there is 1 to 9. Our target is 1 to 7.” To this he says “investing 60 million euros in additional capacity and another 60 million euros in quality”. He refers to the increase in wages and deployment of educational coaches in this sector.

However, this sector only needs a maximum of 5 children per supervisor to keep the work tolerable. According to Becke, this is not possible, because it is already difficult to find employees in the hot labor market. And so in Humo he comes to his point about parental leave: “Why do we spread it over twelve years, when everyone agrees that the first three years of life are important…