Parental leave only in the first 3 years of a child’s life? Wouter Becke releases a balloon for childcare relief

Family pedagogy professor Michel Vandenbroeck (Ugent) is critical of Becke’s idea. “It’s surprising that someone who is responsible for childcare policy would think that childcare in Flanders would result in fewer problems. It’s a strange statement. I also don’t want us to return to those parental mistrust who send their children to daycare in the early twentieth century.”

He says the problem lies elsewhere. “The area is on fire, people are angry. Childcare only has structurally less funding, that too compared to neighboring countries.” According to Vandenbroik, the anger in the region has a lot to do with the fact that the policy has always been aimed at creating additional space. “Again, there’s that narrow focus on quantity. That way you can’t relieve employees.”

That being said, he is in favor of extending parental leave in our…