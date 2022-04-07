Parents urged to watch out for symptoms in children after UK cases rise among under-10s

Parents are being urged to pay attention to the symptoms of hepatitis in their children, as there is a higher than normal rate of liver inflammation under the age of 10.

The UK Health Protection Agency (UKHSA) said that in England, around 60 cases of the condition in children under the age of 10 are under investigation.

Similar cases are also being investigated in Lanarkshire, Teesside, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Fife in Scotland, where at least 11 children between the ages of one and five have been hospitalized with hepatitis.

The UKHSA encourages parents to be screened for common symptoms of hepatitis, which include dark urine, itchy skin, yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), and muscle and joint pain.

This condition affects the liver and can be caused by a number of reasons, including several viral infections that…