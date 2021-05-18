ENTERTAINMENT

Paresh Pahuja (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Paresh Pahuja (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Paresh Pahuja (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Paresh Pahuja is an Indian actor, model, singer-songwriter. He was appeared in Hindi movies first on Tiger Zinda Hai, released in 2017. Continuing, that he had numerous appearances in web series and films. He is most famous for his role in Tandav (2021), Banned (2018), and Little Things (2018). He associated with Find a Bed, an initiative by IIMUN official.

Birth & Family

Paresh Pahuja was born and brought up in a middle-class family in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He completed graduation from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and S.M. Patel Institute of Commerce, Ahmedabad. He holds the degree of Bachelor of Commerce, M.A. in Adverting and Marketing Communication. In 2012, Paresh settled in Mumbai to continue his communications career. He began to work as a customer service and as an accountant in the production companies of various advertising agencies.

Bio

Real Name Paresh pahuja
Nickname Paresh
Profession Actor, Model, Singer and Songwriter
Date of Birth 21 April 1991
Age (as in 2021) 30 Years
Birth Place Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Paresh Pahuja (Actor)

Career

Pahuja began his career as a model in tv commercials and played over 25 commercials like 7up, Hindware, Mcdowell’s No.1, Fogg, Snap deal, Oman tourism, Renault duster, Aviva, IPL, Vodafone, Pepper fry, Samsung, Bajaj, TCS, Tata Sky, Amazon Fashion and many more. He has worked as a vocal performer in numerous advertisements. Pahuja is the voice behind the Nerolac Paints advertisement.

Paresh made his debut as an actor in 2017 with the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. He wanted to serve in a prominent role in Yash Raj Films, and he obtained a supporting role as a co-actor. In the web thriller series Tandav (2021), his part as Raghu Kishore was highly welcomed, had the privilege of working with legends like Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. He did a small role in the web series Marzi – A Game of Lies in 2020. He featured in the series Feelin’ Alive (2019) in episode 2.

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai
S.M. Patel Institute of Commerce, Ahmedabad
Educational Qualification Bachelor of Commerce
M.A. in Adverting and Marketing Communication
Debut Film : Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)Web Series : Tandav (2021)
Tandav (2021)
Awards Not Available
Paresh Pahuja (Actor)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 7″ Feet
Weight 75 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Travelling, Camel riding, Gymming, Singing
Paresh Pahuja (Actor)

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Paresh Pahuja (Actor)

Social Media Presence

  • Paresh Pahuja was born and brought up in Ahemdabad.
  • Prior taking action, he worked with various advertising agencies and generation houses.
  • He has appeared in two short movies named Mr. Brown and Struggle.
  • Paresh appeared in Disney Plus Hotstar Quix show Ankahi, Ansuni: Jhaagi Files alongside Veebha Anand in the lead role.
  • He made his first singing debut with Vayu in the song titled Mascara featuring Akasa Singh. He starred in the song named Hui Zuda in 2019.

  • He wanted to be a cricket player in his early years.
  • Paresh wanted to become a singer and auditioned in reality tv shows, and fails to do.
  • He aspired to do an MBA in the United States, he did not, as he did not obtain a loan for his studies.
  • In 2015, he left his job to continue his love for modeling and drama.
  • He received the Felicitation Award from his college.
  • He got the Best Debutant Actor Award for Tiger Zinda Hai from people’s and Admin’s choice.
  • Paresh loves to sing and has posted many songs on his Instagram handle.

If you have more details about Paresh pahuja. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related Items:

Most Popular

104
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
101
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
73
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
44
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top