Paresh Pahuja (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Paresh Pahuja (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Paresh Pahuja is an Indian actor, model, singer-songwriter. He was appeared in Hindi movies first on Tiger Zinda Hai, released in 2017. Continuing, that he had numerous appearances in web series and films. He is most famous for his role in Tandav (2021), Banned (2018), and Little Things (2018). He associated with Find a Bed, an initiative by IIMUN official.

Birth & Family

Paresh Pahuja was born and brought up in a middle-class family in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He completed graduation from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and S.M. Patel Institute of Commerce, Ahmedabad. He holds the degree of Bachelor of Commerce, M.A. in Adverting and Marketing Communication. In 2012, Paresh settled in Mumbai to continue his communications career. He began to work as a customer service and as an accountant in the production companies of various advertising agencies.

Bio

Real Name Paresh pahuja Nickname Paresh Profession Actor, Model, Singer and Songwriter Date of Birth 21 April 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Birth Place Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Nationality Indian Home Town Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Pahuja began his career as a model in tv commercials and played over 25 commercials like 7up, Hindware, Mcdowell’s No.1, Fogg, Snap deal, Oman tourism, Renault duster, Aviva, IPL, Vodafone, Pepper fry, Samsung, Bajaj, TCS, Tata Sky, Amazon Fashion and many more. He has worked as a vocal performer in numerous advertisements. Pahuja is the voice behind the Nerolac Paints advertisement.

Paresh made his debut as an actor in 2017 with the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. He wanted to serve in a prominent role in Yash Raj Films, and he obtained a supporting role as a co-actor. In the web thriller series Tandav (2021), his part as Raghu Kishore was highly welcomed, had the privilege of working with legends like Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. He did a small role in the web series Marzi – A Game of Lies in 2020. He featured in the series Feelin’ Alive (2019) in episode 2.

Education Details and More

School Not Known College Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai

S.M. Patel Institute of Commerce, Ahmedabad Educational Qualification Bachelor of Commerce

M.A. in Adverting and Marketing Communication Debut Film : Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Web Series : Tandav (2021)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 7″ Feet Weight 75 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Travelling, Camel riding, Gymming, Singing

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Prior taking action, he worked with various advertising agencies and generation houses.

He has appeared in two short movies named Mr. Brown and Struggle.

Paresh appeared in Disney Plus Hotstar Quix show Ankahi, Ansuni: Jhaagi Files alongside Veebha Anand in the lead role.

He made his first singing debut with Vayu in the song titled Mascara featuring Akasa Singh. He starred in the song named Hui Zuda in 2019.

He wanted to be a cricket player in his early years.

Paresh wanted to become a singer and auditioned in reality tv shows, and fails to do.

He aspired to do an MBA in the United States, he did not, as he did not obtain a loan for his studies.

In 2015, he left his job to continue his love for modeling and drama.

He received the Felicitation Award from his college.

He got the Best Debutant Actor Award for Tiger Zinda Hai from people’s and Admin’s choice.

Paresh loves to sing and has posted many songs on his Instagram handle.

