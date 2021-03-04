Parineeti Chopra Upcoming Movies 2021, 2022 [Release date and Cast]

Parineeti Chopra’s list of upcoming films includes Saina, Animal and some interesting films like Sandeep and Pinki absconding.

Parineeti Chopra made her debut with the 2011 release Ladies and Ricky Bahl. Her performance was appreciated when she appeared in Yash Raj TMTs, Ishqazade’s next project opposite Arjun Kapoor. It was the beginning of a dream for Parineeti as she gave powerful performances in films after that. Hase toh feje And Shuddh Desi Romanticism. However The beautiful actress has not made much impact in recent years due to poor film selection. Parineeti is once again trying to put her best foot forward and her list of upcoming films definitely justifies this. Parineeti has some interesting films of her cat released in 2021 and 2022. let’s watch:

Parineeti Chopra Upcoming Movies 2021

Watch Parineeti Chopra’s films due to be released in 2021.

Girl in train

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Starcast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwari, Kirti Kulhari

Style: Drama, thriller

Date of publication: 26 February, 2021

Small content: The Girl on the Train is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Hollywood film. The original Paula was based on Hawkins’ Bestselling novel of the same name

Sandeep aur pinky faraar

Director: Lit Banerjee

Starcast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahalawat

Style: black comedy

Date of publication: March 19, 2021

Small content: The film is the story of a man and woman who represent two completely different Indians. Pinkesh “Pinky” Dahiya is a Haryanvi police officer, while Sandeep Kaur is a corporate woman.

Saina

Director: Amol Gupte

Starcast: Parineeti, Manav Kaul, Paresh Rawal

Style: Biopic, sport

Date of publication: March 26, 2021

Small content: The film is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. Parineeti who plays Saina Nehwal in the film.

Here is a motivational story of one of India’s greatest athletes, #SainaIn theaters on March [email protected] @Saina #AmoleGupte @ Manavkaul19 @Seattle_News #BhushanKumar @ marjolijn1994 @sujay_jairaj @Seattle_News # Krishna Kumar @AmaelMallik @ Manojmuntashir @ mr_matthews1 pic.twitter.com/hy4de3MWQS – T Series (@TSeries) 2 March, 2021

Parineeti Chopra Upcoming Movies 2022

Watch Parineeti Chopra’s films due to be released in 2022.

animal

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Starcast: Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor

Style: drama

Date of publication: Dusshera 2022

Small content: After the super success of Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Wanga brought an intense thriller drama with Ranbir Animal.

#animalDussehra for 2022 directed by Sandeep Reddy Wanga, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

The animals are produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani and Krishna Kumar. @Anil Kapoor #Ranbir Kapoor @ParineetiChopra – T Series (@TSeries) March 1, 2021

Ribhu Dasgupta is next

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Starcast: Parineeti Chopra, Rajit Kapoor, Kay Menon

Style: Thriller

Date of publication: 2022

Small content: Parineeti Chopra will rejoin her remake director Ribhu Dasgupta from The Girl on the Train for the action thriller. She will play an undercover coop in the film.

Are you excited to see Parineeti back in full shape after such a long time? Tell us what you think about Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming films.