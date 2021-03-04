ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra Upcoming Movies 2021, 2022 [Release date and Cast]

Posted on
Loading...
Parineeti Chopra Upcoming Movies
Parineeti chopra

Parineeti Chopra’s list of upcoming films includes Saina, Animal and some interesting films like Sandeep and Pinki absconding.

Parineeti Chopra made her debut with the 2011 release Ladies and Ricky Bahl. Her performance was appreciated when she appeared in Yash Raj TMTs, Ishqazade’s next project opposite Arjun Kapoor. It was the beginning of a dream for Parineeti as she gave powerful performances in films after that. Hase toh feje And Shuddh Desi Romanticism. However The beautiful actress has not made much impact in recent years due to poor film selection. Parineeti is once again trying to put her best foot forward and her list of upcoming films definitely justifies this. Parineeti has some interesting films of her cat released in 2021 and 2022. let’s watch:

Parineeti Chopra Upcoming Movies 2021

Watch Parineeti Chopra’s films due to be released in 2021.

Girl in train

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta
Starcast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwari, Kirti Kulhari
Style: Drama, thriller
Date of publication: 26 February, 2021
Small content: The Girl on the Train is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Hollywood film. The original Paula was based on Hawkins’ Bestselling novel of the same name

Sandeep aur pinky faraar

Director: Lit Banerjee
Starcast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahalawat
Style: black comedy
Date of publication: March 19, 2021
Small content: The film is the story of a man and woman who represent two completely different Indians. Pinkesh “Pinky” Dahiya is a Haryanvi police officer, while Sandeep Kaur is a corporate woman.

Saina

Director: Amol Gupte
Starcast: Parineeti, Manav Kaul, Paresh Rawal
Style: Biopic, sport
Date of publication: March 26, 2021
Small content: The film is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. Parineeti who plays Saina Nehwal in the film.

Parineeti Chopra Upcoming Movies 2022

Watch Parineeti Chopra’s films due to be released in 2022.

animal

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Starcast: Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor
Style: drama
Date of publication: Dusshera 2022
Small content: After the super success of Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Wanga brought an intense thriller drama with Ranbir Animal.

Ribhu Dasgupta is next

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta
Starcast: Parineeti Chopra, Rajit Kapoor, Kay Menon
Style: Thriller
Date of publication: 2022
Small content: Parineeti Chopra will rejoin her remake director Ribhu Dasgupta from The Girl on the Train for the action thriller. She will play an undercover coop in the film.

Are you excited to see Parineeti back in full shape after such a long time? Tell us what you think about Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming films.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
746
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });