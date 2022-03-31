Paris attacks trial: return to a hearing where Abdeslam would have said the least

The 102nd day of the trial for the November 13 attacks was one of the most anticipated as this night the terror advisory Abdeslam was to be interrogated… only to say a few words at the end of the hearing.

,Mr President, Ladies and Gentlemen of the Court. Today I want to use my right of silence“, the 32-year-old Frenchman announced early in the hearing, exuding dismayed and dismayed sighs in the crowded courtroom.

,It’s your right, but it wasn’t planned at all“The President of the Special Court of Paris, Jean-Louis Paris, reacts, struggling to hide his dismay.

Salah Abdeslam, who has already been questioned twice on the merits of the case, indicated in February that he had done so.keel over“And on the evening of November 13, 2015, gave up killing….